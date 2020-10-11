1/
Violet Hunter
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUNTER (PERRY), Violet Dolores Violet Perry was born May 11, 1927. She was the second child of four children born to Adrian Perry and his wife Lurlie Martin. The family had their start in Harold, Kentucky. She later moved to Georgia with her husband Robert Joseph Hunter. They were happily married for 65 years. Violet passed peacefully on October 8, 2020 surrounded by family and was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, James Salisbury, Jeannette Cole, and Raifaun Kargel. She is survived by her three loving children, daughters Randy Main and Deborah Morris and son Robert J. Hunter Jr.; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a host of other family members and friends. A service will take place Sunday, October 11 at 1:00 PM at the American Legion Post 77 in Conyers, GA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Service
01:00 PM
American Legion Post 77
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved