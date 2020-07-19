1/1
Virgie Munns
1923 - 2020
MUNNS (HICKOX), Virgie Jeanette "Jan" Virgie Jeanette "Jan" Hickox Munns passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 14, 2020 at Wesley Woods Towers, in Atlanta, GA. Jan was born on September 16, 1923, in Waycross, GA, to David Ira Hickox and Mattie Stone Hickox. She was the third of seven siblings. There she grew up in a Primitive Baptist family where life traditionally revolved around the church, farming, and the turpentine industry, although her father later was employed by the railroad. Her parents, siblings, and her ex-husband, Charles S. Munns, Jr. have all preceded her in death. Although Jan grew up in a small Southern town, she left immediately after graduating from Waycross High School to move to Jacksonville, FL. From that point on, she considered herself a "city girl," moving to and working in various municipalities throughout her life, including Seattle, Chicago, San Francisco, and Kansas City, where she met and married her husband and her children were born. She relocated to Atlanta in 1966 where she worked for the federal General Services Administration until her retirement about 30 years ago. Jan was devoted to and survived by her children, Carole Munns Schenck, ex-son-in-law, David H. Schenck, and son, Charles S. Munns, III (wife Shijun), granddaughters, Elizabeth Schenck, Svetlana Schenck, and Nadia Schenck, as well as one great-grandson, Colton Ghoreishi, and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank the Wesley Woods Towers community for their kind and loving care of Jan this last year of her life there. A service for the immediate family is being planned at St. Luke's Episcopal Church in Atlanta, with internment later at the almost 200-year-old High Bluff Cemetery in Brantley County, GA, where Jan's parents and many generations of her ancestors are buried. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Wesley Woods Foundation at www.wesleywoods.org/donate.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

