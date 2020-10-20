1/
Virgil Bartlett
BARTLETT, Jr., Virgil A.

Virgil A. Bartlett, Jr. passed away at the age of 92 on October 17, 2020, the Lord called him home peacefully. Born in Atlanta to Virgil and Mary Lee, he was preceded in death by his high school sweetheart and wife of 67 years, Katherine Thomason Bartlett; youngest son, Kenneth; brother, Larry and sister, Judy Kay McCollum.

As a 1946 graduate of West Fulton High School, he remained friends with classmates and alumni while active in the West Fulton Owl Club. Playing sports was natural for him and with his high school batting average of .652 he then played at the University of Georgia. Golf at Dogwood with friends and the Owl Club golf outings were enjoyable for him. From the family home of 56 years in Mableton, he and Katherine were active members of Leland Methodist Church and enjoyed the South Cobb community. Great joy for them was Katherine playing the piano and Virgil singing for various events around the community. Having lived in the Clarkdale community as a young couple, they were blessed in recent years to attend Clarkdale Methodist and enjoy activities through the church.

He retired from Sewell Supply Co. after 25 years and prior to that he worked for the Life of Georgia for some 20 years. He and Katherine were blessed to make friends in many ways; across the country from his working career and, most of all, watching the grandkids play ball!

He is survived by his sons, Gregory (Alicia) and Michael (Cathy); grandchildren, Cleve, Amy O'Connell (Gavin) and Amanda Hall (Andrew) and great-grandchildren, Kate, Caroline, Hayden and Martin.

A memorial service to honor Mr. Bartlett's life will be held Tuesday, October 20 at 3 PM with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. White Columns Chapel & Cremations is honored to serve the family of Virgil A. Bartlett Jr.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 20, 2020.
