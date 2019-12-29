|
|
BEDDINGFIELD, Virgil Andrew Mr. Virgil Andrew Beddingfield, 69, of Sandy Springs, GA, passed away on Dec. 17, 2019. Mr. Beddingfield was born on July 31, 1950 in Atlanta, GA to Horace Miles and Edith Pearl Beddingfield. Virgil was the owner of Automotive Foreign Service in Sandy Springs, GA where he was known to lend a hand to those in need. He enjoyed many activities in his free time including building things, helping people, playing golf, and becoming a World Poker Champion. Mr. Beddingfield was not only passionate about people, but animals as well. He leaves behind his many beloved fur babies, Winston and Harper, who were English Labs and Gracie and Lester, his two cats. Virgil took pride in his 34 year-long journey of sobriety and was extremely passionate in helping others to follow the same path. Mr. Virgil Andrew Beddingfield was preceded in death by his mother and father, Horace and Edith Beddingfield; and his son, Sean Michael. He is survived by siblings, Jerry Beddingfield (Gayle), Linda Holloway (Frank) and Terie Smith; and Children, Holland Conrad and Olivia Conrad; Nieces, Morgan Smith, Victoria Beddingfield, Theresa McClain, and Jennifer Bland; grandchildren, Ryleigh and Skylar Conrad; and his special friend, Dawn. Family will be accepting friends of Virgil's on Monday, Dec. 30, from 1 PM - 2 PM in the afternoon with a service to follow, at Roswell United Methodist Church. RUMC is located at 814 Mimosa Blvd, Roswell, GA 30075. A private Burial will be held at Arlington Memorial Park.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 29, 2019