Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM
ALLEN, Virginia Virginia "Ginny" Gamel Allen, age 87 of Lithia Springs, GA passed away April 3, 2019. She was a member of Lithia Springs First Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and listening to gospel music.She worked at the Federal Reserve Bank, Selig Chemical and retired from General Services Administration (GSA) in Atlanta.Virginia was proceeded in death by her brother, Max Gamel. Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Claudius Earl Allen, Jr, her daughters, Dale (Dave) Hanson, Dayna (Joe) Chambers, son Chris (Angie) Allen all of Douglas County, brothers, Wendell Gamel (Betty) of Montgomery, Texas, Sarah Belflower (Joe) of Maitland, FL, Terry (Joan) Gamel of Hiram, GA, 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 5 at 2:00 pm at Davis- Struempf Funeral Home, Austell. The family will receive visitors at Davis-Struempf from 12:30 2:00 pm prior to the funeral service. Interment will follow at Mt. Harmony Memorial Gardens, Mableton, Georgia.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 4, 2019
