WOODMAN, Virginia Anne Virginia Anne Warren Woodman, age 90, of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away Friday, February 22, 2019. The daughter of the late, Noah & Jerome Warren, she was born December 6, 1928, in Atlanta, Ga. She spent 15 years as an Administrative Assistant for Bell Helicopter and was a member of The First Baptist Church of Atlanta. She was also an avid tennis player, who loved to travel, cheer for the Bulldogs and spend time with her family. Survivors include her husband: Talmadge Woodman of Lawrenceville, Ga; son: Jack Chastain (Carol) of Dacula Ga; daughter: Jan Vanwynbergen (Charles) of Cumming, Ga; one grandchild: Casey Vanwynbergen and multiple nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 11 AM, from Clark Funeral Home, with Dr. Wayne Meadows officiating. Interment will follow at Powder Springs City Cemetery in Powder Springs, Ga. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 12 PM until 2 PM. Clark Funeral Home, Hiram, GA, is in charge of the arrangements. (www.samclarkfuneralhome.com) Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 25, 2019