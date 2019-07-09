|
|
BUEHL, Virginia Bernice Graveside Service celebrating the life of Ms. Virginia Bernice Butler Buehl will be held 2 PM Wednesday July 10, 2019. College Park Cemetery 3600 North Adams St. College Park,GA. She leaves to cherish his memories, children; Ernest C. Buehl Jr., Jeff Wallace, Glenn Buehl, Sharon Buehl, Joseph Buehl, Laura Buehl and a host of relatives and friends. Dortch-Williamson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1410 Hwy 138 SW, Riverdale, GA 30296. (770) 907-8548.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 9, 2019