|
|
SAMS (BUICE), Virginia Virginia Buice Sams, 88, of Atlanta, Georgia, peacefully joined the Lord surrounded by her family on Sunday, January 12, 2020. Virginia enjoyed traveling, helping with her husband's business, raising her children and loving her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Born on September 12, 1931 in the Sharon community, Forsyth County, Georgia to Elzie and Tallie Buice, she lived most of her life in Atlanta. Virginia was a kind, caring, and compassionate woman who had a knack for making everyone feel special. She was a member of Briarlake Baptist Church for over 45 years and a member of the Agape Sunday School class. Virginia is survived by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 69 years, James Edward Sams, 3 children, Vicki Hill (Randy), Steve Sams (Lanelle), and Julie Hambrick, 4 grandchildren, Mitchell Hill (Meg), David Sams, Carolyn Knox (Kyle), and Jessica Hambrick; two great-grandchildren, McWhorter and Mary Culpepper Hill, two sisters, Patricia Johnson (Floyd) and Barbara Greene (Joe) and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 16 from 10:30 AM to noon at A.S. Turner and Sons funeral home at 2773 N Decatur Rd, Decatur, Georgia. Graveside services will immediately follow the visitation at Sharon Cemetery, Cumming, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be made to Briarlake Baptist Church at 3715 LaVista Road, Decatur, Georgia 30033.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 15, 2020