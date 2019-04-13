BURGESS, Virginia Virginia Burgess, 88, of Alpharetta, Ga., passed away April 11, 2019. She was graduated from Milton High School in 1949 and was a member of the Alpharetta First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert T. (Bob) Burgess, her daughter Rita Ann, and her parents Tain and Idell Kendall, all of Alpharetta. She is survived by her son Bobby (Alison) Burgess of Alpharetta, her daughter Debbie (Ed) McCarren of Saint Augustine, Fla., and her son-in-law Mike David of Alpharetta, as well as six grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, April 14, 2019, at Northside Chapel and Funeral Home located at 12050 Crabapple Road in Roswell, Ga., followed by a graveside service at Green Lawn Cemetery located at 950 Mansell Road in Roswell, Ga. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. and 4 - 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 13. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Alpharetta & Old Milton County Historical Society Log Cabin fund established to preserve an old log cabin built in 1934 and treasured by the community. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary