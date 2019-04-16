COFIELD, Virginia Elizabeth Virginia Elizabeth Cofield, age 91, of Dacula, GA, died Sunday, April 14, 2019. A graveside service will be held Friday, April 19, 2019 at 1 PM at North Atlanta Memorial Park, Mausoleum Chapel. Pastor Bob Petty will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family request contributions be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (cff.org/get-involved/donate) in memory of Virginia. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Charlie Cofield. She is survived by three children, Donna Sexton (Cleve), Doug Cofield (Marianne) and Dedria Harris (Bill); five grandchildren, Kristi Pierce Praet, Melanie Cofield, Jason Pierce, Katie Cofield Wetherington, and Elizabeth Harris; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Virginia was born in 1928 in Atlanta, GA. She shaped young minds and hearts as a kindergarten teacher at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, and was a devoted wife and mother. She was an accomplished self-taught artist, sharing her painting and poetry with family, friends and craft festivals. Virginia valued community and helped others as a member of the Dacula United Methodist Women. She always made a point of brining the family together for good food and fellowship, was generous with hearty hugs and laughter and always expressed joy at the sight of a child playing. Hamilton Mill Memorial Chapel 770-945-6924 Share memories of Virginia at hamiltonmillchapel.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary