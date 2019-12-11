|
ERHARDT, Dr. Virgina G. Virginia G. Erhardt, age 77, passed away suddenly and peacefully of natural causes on Dec. 6, 2019 at her home on Orcas Island, Washington. Virginia was born in Queens, New York to Alfred and Evelyn Ward Erhardt. After raising two sons, she moved to Atlanta, where she met her life partner Judy Dorman, cultivated a family of close friends, and obtained a B.A., M.A. and Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from Georgia State University. Virginia practiced as a psychologist in Atlanta for many years, was of great help to many, and was a pioneer in providing assistance to transgender people and their families. In 2009, Virginia and Judy retired to their beloved Orcas Island, where they were again surrounded by a loving and supportive family of friends and where Virginia was able to be close to her son and grandchildren. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, her life partner Judy, her sons Brian Hughes and Shawn Hughes, and her grandson Ian Hughes. She is survived by her sister Stephanie Wasserman (Mark), nephew Eric Warheit, grandchildren Brian Hughes, Michelle Hughes, and Nichole Hughes, and a host of friends who will miss her dearly. Memorial services TBA. Donations in Virginia's name may be made to the OPAL Community Land Trust, opalclt.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 11, 2019