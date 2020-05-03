|
GREENWAY, Virginia O. Virginia O. Greenway, 93, of Roswell passed away April 29, 2020. Born in Decatur, Georgia, Virginia was a kind and loving person. She saw good in everyone and was most beloved by family and friends. Virginia met her husband, W.J. Greenway, shortly after WWII. Not only did she type his college notes so he could succeed in the classroom, but was later the backbone of his veterinary practices. Virginia loved art and was an accomplished painter. She loved adventure and enjoyed traveling with her husband to many areas of the world. She will be greatly missed by her children Kay Tritt (Bob), Charlotte Bankston (Mike), and Dr. Brad Greenway (JoEllen), six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren as well as many friends in her neighborhood, the Fab Five, and her Tuesday Night group. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Jackie and Jane, for the compassionate care they provided during the last 15 months. Donations can be made in Virginia's name to the American Red Cross, 1955 Monroe Drive, Atlanta 30324.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 3, 2020