HAMMETT, Virginia Temple "Jenny" Jenny as an ordained Presbyterian Minister was a faithful servant of our Triune God. She fought for seven weeks in her unsuccessful recovery from a head injury. She passed away on September 10, 2019. She was surrounded in love and prayers from family, friends, and church members. Jenny and her brother, Richard, were adopted by Dr. L. Wade Temple and Mrs. Sarah P. Temple of Lake View, S.C. (at Jenny's request I will not reveal here date of birth!). Jenny got her AA degree in 1961 at Peace Junior College, her BA degree from Mercer University in Atlanta in 1980 and her Master of Divinity degree from Columbia Seminary in 1985. She enjoyed continuing education at the Pastors School at Furman University every year from 1985-1992. Her most favorite engagement as a Minister was with the Calhoun Presbyterian Church in Calhoun, Georgia. She preached at many Presbyterian Churches in the Cherokee Presbytery. She loved "doing" weddings. She was married to George H. Hammett for fifty-eight years and had two living sons: Butch (George, Jr.) and Wade. Her youngest son, Richard, was killed in 2002. Her husband and sons loved her deeply. She was a fun loving person, a careful planner and excellent cook. She loved to travel, play duplicate bridge, read mysteries and especially spend time at Surfside Beach, S.C. Some of her long time college friends, known as "the Mercenaries" would visit with her at the beach: sans George! Jenny was voted Sweetheart of Sigma Chi in 1961 while dating her husband, when George was attending N.C. State in Raleigh, N.C. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that donations be made to Thornwell (Children's Home): 302 S. Broad St., Clinton, S.C. 29325 or Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church: 471 Mt. Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Graveside service will be at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA and a Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 am at Mt. Vernon Presbyterian Church. A reception at the church will follow.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 15, 2019