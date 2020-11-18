1/
Virginia Hobbs
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HOBBS, Virginia M.

Virginia M. Hobbs, 97, passed away November 13, 2020, in her home at Campbell-Stone Apartments in Sandy Springs. She was born on March 4, 1923, in Sedalia, Indiana, to Myers and Merle Milner.

Virginia's greatest passions were her family and her church, Sandy Springs United Methodist Church, which she had belonged to for over 60 years. Throughout her life, she touched others with her smile, kindness, and infectious laughter.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur W. Hobbs and grandson Michael Roberds, and is survived by her son, Rick Hobbs; daughters Karen Amidon (Tim) and Pam Roberds (Tom); and grandchildren, Kyle James and Catherine Roberds.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sandy Springs United Methodist Church, 86 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Funeral services will be Friday, November 20, 2020, at 1 PM at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Visitation will be from 12:15 – 1:00, prior to the service. Social distancing and masks required. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
12:15 - 01:00 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Funeral service
01:00 PM
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel
173 Allen Road Ne
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
4048519900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved