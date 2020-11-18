Virginia M. Hobbs, 97, passed away November 13, 2020, in her home at Campbell-Stone Apartments in Sandy Springs. She was born on March 4, 1923, in Sedalia, Indiana, to Myers and Merle Milner.Virginia's greatest passions were her family and her church, Sandy Springs United Methodist Church, which she had belonged to for over 60 years. Throughout her life, she touched others with her smile, kindness, and infectious laughter.Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur W. Hobbs and grandson Michael Roberds, and is survived by her son, Rick Hobbs; daughters Karen Amidon (Tim) and Pam Roberds (Tom); and grandchildren, Kyle James and Catherine Roberds.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sandy Springs United Methodist Church, 86 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Funeral services will be Friday, November 20, 2020, at 1 PM at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Visitation will be from 12:15 – 1:00, prior to the service. Social distancing and masks required. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.