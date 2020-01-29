|
|
HUNTER, Virgina Lee Virginia Lee Hunter, born May 31, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois, went to meet her Lord and Savior, Jan. 26, 2020. She worked in the Legal Department with the Coca-Cola Company in Atlanta for 20 years before her retirement. She will be missed by her family and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Gary O'Connor. She leaves behind her husband Robert Hugh Hunter, children, Bob O'Connor, Donna Rauch, Kirstie Bassett, Steve Krush, along with their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be Feb. 8, at 2 PM, at East Newnan Baptist Church, Newnan, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to First Baptist Church Simpsonville, 3 Hedge Street Simpsonville, SC 29681. In care of her Sunday School Class (Serving Hearts).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 29, 2020