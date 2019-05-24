KENNEDY, Virginia Hightower "Ginger" Virginia (Ginger) Hightower Kennedy died at midnight, May 21st, in Highlands, N.C. Her husband Kevin Naylor was at her bedside at the time of death. The cause of death was complications from lung cancer. She was born March 5, 1940 in Atlanta, GA and was the daughter of Alfred D. Kennedy Jr. of Atlanta and Jane Virginia (Gina) Hightower Kennedy of Atlanta and Thomaston, GA. She is survived by her best friend and husband of 26 years, Kevin Michael Naylor. She moved to Highlands in 1995 and resided there until her death. She loved gardening, dogs and travel with her husband to places as distant as New Zealand and Angkor Watt Cambodia. During her lifetime Ms. Kennedy was a member of the Peachtree Garden Club, the Forward Arts Foundation and the Piedmont Driving Club of Atlanta. She served on the Boards of the Bascom Visual Arts Center and the Cashiers-Highlands Humane Society. She and her husband were co-chairpersons of the Collective Spirits event for The Bascom in 2011. She graduated in 1958 from Miss Hewitt's Classes in New York City. Ms. Kennedy is survived by her three children, Jane Virginia Saunders of Keswick, VA; Drummond (Dru) Saunders of Bellingham, WA; and Isabelle Kennedy Brock of Atlanta, GA and her grandchildren Harrison Kennedy Brock, Sarah Austell Brock and Jane Cameron Brock. She is also survived by her brother, Alfred D. Kennedy of Atlanta, GA and her sister Edna Thornton Kennedy of Durango, CO. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to The Bascom Visual Arts Center in Highlands or the Cashiers-Highlands Humane Society. A Celebration of Ginger's Life, to be scheduled at a future date, will be held in Highlands, N.C. Macon Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences can be made to the family at www.maconfuneralhome.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 24, 2019