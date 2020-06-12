Virginia Knox

KNOX (HAGEN), Virginia "Gini" Feb. 11, 1946 - June 8, 2020 Virginia "Gini" Hagen Knox always said she wanted her life to read like a tome and not a pamphlet. She actively worked toward this goal, always learning, making new friends, trying new things and living life to the fullest. Gini passed away peacefully in her home on Monday, June 8, after a year-long battle with cancer. Born in Albuquerque, NM, Gini was the second of six children born to the late Virgil and Maxine Blaser. She grew up in the high desert of California and lived much of her life in Coronado, CA. Gini was an incredible mother, grandmother (Nan), wife, sister, step mother and step grandmother, aunt, daughter, granddaughter and friend. A perpetual student, she had 4 degrees and matriculated as a VVHS Jack Rabbit, UCLA Bruin, CSLB 49er and CSSB Coyote. She loved the Coronado Islanders and, through marriage, was an adopted UGA Bulldog and Lovett Lion. She wasn't afraid to try new things, and her insatiable curiosity led her to a variety of jobs and careers, including working as a teacher, psychologist, lifeguard, dental hygienist, entrepreneur, rehabilitation counselor, real estate broker, owner of another roadside attraction, travel agent, rancher and store owner. She was the first female stockbroker in California and the host of a TV show called "Fiscal Fitness." Five years ago she tragically lost a daughter, Dr. Tanya Hagen. But, instead of giving into her incalculable grief, she began counseling others as a grief coach and certified vibrational sound therapist. She saw clients the week before she passed. Gini did many things well and enjoyed many hobbies. She was a painter, guitarist, pianist, singer, harpist, dancer, writer, music appreciator, seamstress, a voracious reader and an avid puzzler. She loved hosting "Camp Nan" in Coronado, boating in San Diego aboard Coast to Coast and gardening and creating with her garden club friends. She loved sports and was a tennis player, fencer, majorette, 40-year practicer of yoga and an LA Lakers fan. She loved fashion and adored shopping. She was especially fond of jewelry and treasure hunting at estate sales and consignment stores. An adventurer, who spoke fluent Spanish, Gini loved to travel and was globetrotter and coast to coast driver who took many amazing trips with her husband John O. Knox, daughters Marta and Tanya, grandkids, family and friends. She loved to cook and entertain, and was an incredible, unflappable and creative hostess. Gini was a gypsy at heart, having lived in California, Arizona, Texas, New Mexico and finally Georgia for the past 15 years. She was an Aquarian, a liberal, a talker. She was a risk-taker, exuberant, free-spirited, brilliant, brave, strong, honest, kind, funny and someone who truly believed in seizing the day (Carpe Diem!). She was capable and curious about life and people and places. She loved to have fun. She gave more than she took, and was a philanthropist, gala chair and volunteer for organizations including Kate's Club, Childspring International and Wellspring. She was youthful and energetic, all in for adventure, and fearless in many ways. She was even willing to take a risk two years ago as a beauty pageant contestant. She was a bright and beautiful light who loved to talk, smile, laugh and live life to the fullest. She found joy in the little things but especially in the moments she spent, and many adventures she shared, with her husband and best friend John O, her daughters, 13 grandchildren and extended family. John O said she was "much." So much to so many. It's true, that she was "not a drop in the ocean, but the entire ocean in a drop." Gini is survived by her husband, John O. Knox, her daughter, Marta (Michael) and grandchildren, Lauren and William McClintock of Anacortes, WA, by two grandsons, Callen and Cash McAdams of Pittsburgh, PA, step-sons, John O. Knox Jr (Rae), Bryan Knox (Allison), Reid Knox (Molly) and step-grandchildren, Mari Cole, Harriet, John O. Knox III, Lydia, Charles, Henry, Mimi, Bryan and Greer Knox. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Kate's Club Atlanta 1190 W. Druid Hills Dr. NE, Suite T-80, Atlanta, GA 30329. Childspring International 1328 Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta, GA 30309. Or, the Coronado Schools Foundation 201 6th Street, Coronado, CA 92118. Plans for a celebration of Gini's life will be announced at a later time.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store