LINSEY, Virginia Bendix "Jeanne" Virginia Bendix "Jeanne" Linsey, 93, died peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019, in Atlanta. She passed in hospice care, surrounded by her loving family. Jeanne leaves behind her four children, Arlene Linsey Stearns, James Leon Linsey, Kevin Joseph Linsey and Maria Linsey Hutson, her brother, Richard Bendix, nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased in 2001 by her devoted husband, Leon "Lee" Linsey, after 52 years of marriage. Jeanne was born July 25, 1925, in New York City, to Arthur and Viola (Knapp) Bendix. After graduating high school, she had a brief career as a fashion model. She then attended business school where she gained an expertise in Gregg shorthand which she put to use working in various secretarial positions, before dedicating herself full-time to raising her children. In 1966, Jeanne and Lee moved their family from Long Island to Atlanta. After living for more than six decades in the Southeast, she still spoke like a New Yorker. She was a devout and active parishioner of Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, in Sandy Springs, Ga. She also was a longtime member of the Spalding Garden Club. She was proud that each of her children earned an advanced degree; just as she was proud that they all remained close, not only to their parents but also to each other. Jeanne enjoyed dining in fine restaurants, almost as much as her family enjoyed eating her spaghetti with meatballs and sausage. Even in her nineties, both her mind and her sense of humor remained sharp. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Jeanne's life at a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, March 8, 2019, 10:30 a.m., at Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church, Sandy Springs, Ga., immediately followed by a reception at the Stapleton Center at Saint Jude. Interment will be later at Green Lawn Cemetery & Mausoleum in Roswell, Ga. There will not be a viewing. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanne's memory may be made to . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 6, 2019