MCCULLOUGH, Virginia "Ginny" Virginia McCullough, "Ginny", of McDonough, passed away on September 9, 2019. Her service will be held at Jones Memorial United Methodist Church on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 1:00 PM. Rev. Steven Usry, Dr. Rick Long, and Bro. Jonathan Andersen will be officiating. She will lie in state at 12:00 PM. Interment will follow at Jones Memorial UMC - Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 PM - 8 PM. Mrs. McCullough was preceded in death by her husband, J. L. "Mac" McCullough and her son, Timothy Lamar McCullough. She will be missed by her daughters, Carole McDonald of Hampton, Joyce White (Jeff) of Jonesboro, and Jean Dykes (Johnny) of McDonough; brother, Paul Still of Stockbridge; 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. If so desired, flowers are welcome or donations may be made to the Jones Memorial United Methodist Church-General Fund, 5320 Phillips Dr., Lake City, Georgia 30260. Thomas L. Scroggs Funeral Directors, Morrow, GA, 770-961-2828 in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 11, 2019