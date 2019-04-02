Services
McDonald and Son Funeral Home and Crematory - Cumming
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040
(770)886-9899
For more information about
Virginia McDOWELL
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia McDOWELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia McDOWELL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia McDOWELL Obituary
McDOWELL, Virginia Virginia Morris McDowell, 86, of Cumming, Georgia, passed peacefully on Sunday, March 31. She was born on September 2, 1932, in Rockmart, Georgia. Virginia was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Fred Stephen McDowell. She is survived by daughters Lynne (Garry) Mize, Cumming, GA, Lauren (Dave) Terry, Franklin, TN,; sister Velma Wynn, Rockmart Ga; grandchildren Brooke (Geoff) Duncan, Cumming, GA, Clint (Stacy) Mize, Buford, GA, Sarah (Jeff) Heath, Gulf Breeze, FL and Whitney Terry, Knoxville, TN; great grandchilren, Parker, Bayler and Ryder Duncan, Presley and Caden Mize, and Avery Heath. Virginia was employed at Eastman Kodak for over 32 years and took early retirement at age 55. Prior to her illness, she was an active member of Cumming Baptist Church. She loved the time spent with Family and will be remembered for her strong faith in God. The family wishes to thank Autumn Leaves of Windward for their loving care and support during her illness. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, April 4 at McDonald & Son Funeral Home, Cumming, GA. Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 9:00 pm on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 and from 12-1pm on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now