McDOWELL, Virginia Virginia Morris McDowell, 86, of Cumming, Georgia, passed peacefully on Sunday, March 31. She was born on September 2, 1932, in Rockmart, Georgia. Virginia was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Fred Stephen McDowell. She is survived by daughters Lynne (Garry) Mize, Cumming, GA, Lauren (Dave) Terry, Franklin, TN,; sister Velma Wynn, Rockmart Ga; grandchildren Brooke (Geoff) Duncan, Cumming, GA, Clint (Stacy) Mize, Buford, GA, Sarah (Jeff) Heath, Gulf Breeze, FL and Whitney Terry, Knoxville, TN; great grandchilren, Parker, Bayler and Ryder Duncan, Presley and Caden Mize, and Avery Heath. Virginia was employed at Eastman Kodak for over 32 years and took early retirement at age 55. Prior to her illness, she was an active member of Cumming Baptist Church. She loved the time spent with Family and will be remembered for her strong faith in God. The family wishes to thank Autumn Leaves of Windward for their loving care and support during her illness. A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, April 4 at McDonald & Son Funeral Home, Cumming, GA. Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 9:00 pm on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 and from 12-1pm on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 2, 2019