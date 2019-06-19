MOHR, Virginia "Tot" Passed away on June 18, 2019, in Marietta, Georgia. Born Bertha Virginia Thompson on September 5, 1922, in Springer, New Mexico, she was the daughter of Abner Loomis Thompson and Allie Emily Jane (Adair) Thompson. Her mother passed away shortly after childbirth and Tot was raised by her aunt and uncle, Arthur and Ressie (Adair) Smith of Goodwater, Alabama. Given the nickname "Tot" by a favorite uncle when she was a child, she graduated from Clay County High School, Ashland, Alabama, and attended Montevallo College in Montevallo, Alabama. With the outbreak of World War II, she became a steno clerk at E.I. DuPont de Nemours in Childersburg, Alabama, where she met her future husband, Frederick James Mohr. After a brief stint in Minneapolis, Minnesota, they settled in Newark, Ohio, at the end of the war. She also lived in New Orleans, Louisiana, and Boardman, Ohio, before she and Fred retired to Roswell, Georgia, in 1981. After he passed away, she lived in Alpharetta, Sandy Springs, and eventually Marietta, Georgia. Tot was an avid writer and entered many contests winning, among other items, vacations, cars, appliances, and cash. Her skills were put to good use when she wrote a history of the Fred Mohr family, recalling many everyday incidents of their lives. She also loved to play bridge and to work both jigsaw puzzles and crossword puzzles. She and Fred loved to travel and did so extensively. Before her eyesight began to fail her, she was an excellent seamstress for herself as well as for her daughters. She had an uncanny ability of merging patterns to duplicate a ready-to-wear item of clothing. Irrespective of where they lived, Tot was always very involved in Methodist church activities whether it was a women's circle, program chair for her Sunday school class, or working as a volunteer in the church office. She was one of the original members of Northbrook United Methodist Church in Roswell to which she still belonged. She is survived by her children: Caroline Mohr, Dunwoody, GA; Helen Mohr Montross, N. Chatham, MA; Richard (Robbie) Mohr, Roanoke, TX; and Patricia Mohr Holden, Powder Springs, GA; grandsons Michael (Joanne) Mohr, Flagstaff, AZ; Marcus (Emily) Mohr, Pace, FL; great-grandchildren Arthur Mohr, Morag, Poland; Emma Caroline Mohr and Maryella Mohr, Pace, FL. Visitation will be at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, 12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA on Friday, May 21, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 pm. Funeral services will be held at Northbrook United Methodist Church, 11225 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA on Saturday, May 22, 2019 at 11am. Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from June 19 to June 20, 2019