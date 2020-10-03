1/
Virginia Morehead
1927 - 2020
MOREHEAD, Virginia B.


Virginia B. Morehead, age 93 of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wade W. Morehead; and daughter, Deborah M. VanGorder. She is survived by her sons, Jere W. Morehead, Kevin M. Morehead (Linda), and Scott B. Morehead (Jill), six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Virginia was born in Moultrie, Georgia, but lived much of her life in Polk County, Florida, where she met the love of her life. They were married 42 years and moved to the Atlanta area in 1972. She and her husband retired from the Western Union Company. Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, a private graveside service will be held for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wade and Virginia Morehead Scholarship Fund at the University of Georgia. Arrangements are being made by Tom M. Wages Funeral Home in Snellville, Georgia.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
