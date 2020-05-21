Resources
SMITH, Virginia Virginia Briley Smith, 96, of Peachtree City, passed away May 19, 2020. Virginia was born on October 20, 1923 in Ariton, AL, to the late William and Mamie Sammons. She worked as a registrar in the Atlanta Public School System at Southwest and Benjamin E. Mays High Schools, and retired in 1988. She was also a member of the local garden club, bridge club and legacy group. She served as a volunteer for Fayette Senior Services Meals on Wheels program for many years. She attended Beecher Hills Baptist Church and Peachtree City First Baptist Church over the years. But the biggest joy in her life was her family. Her family meant the world to her. She was preceded in death by parents; husband, David A. Smith and grandson, Michael Morgan. She is survived by her children, Eileen Smith Iafolla, Lynn (Roger) Jackson, and David (Pat) Smith; grandchildren, Jennifer Pritchett, Christy Duhe, Christopher Jackson, Nathan Jackson, Chris Smith, Ryan Smith, and Melanie Williams; 18 great-grandchildren; 5 great great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 23, at 1 PM, at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Fayette Senior Services Meals on Wheels Program www.fayss.org/meals.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution from May 21 to May 24, 2020
