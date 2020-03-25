Services
Service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
2:00 PM
THORNTON(THOMPSON), Virginia "Jennie" Virginia (Jennie) Thompson Thornton, 78, of Snellville, Georgia died Monday March 23, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born April 6, 1941 in Fayetteville, Georgia to Milton and Maybell Chandler Thompson. After spending her childhood in Fayetteville, Jennie graduated from O'Keefe High School, in Atlanta, in 1959 where she played varsity basketball. Shortly after graduating high school, Jennie met Billy Thomas Thornton and married June 30, 1962. They built a home and life in Lilburn, Georgia where they raised their three children, Jennifer, Jill, and Joel Thornton. Virginia is survived by her two children Jill Thornton McKinstry of Lilburn and Joel Thornton, and wife Kelly of Snellville; three grandchildren: Amber Stevenson of Snellville, Haley Thornton of Loganville, and Billy Thornton of Loganville. Her 6 sisters: Katherine Cole, Karon Holloway, Louise Shiflet, Henrietta Leavell, Jean Rivers, and Deborah Ciconte; her 2 brothers: Felton "Bunk" (Amelia) Thompson and James (Susan) Thompson. A private service will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020 at 2 o'clock in the afternoon in the Chapel of Eternal Hills Funeral Home 3594 Stone Mountain Hwy. Snellville, GA 30039.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 25, 2020
