Services
A. S. Turner & Sons
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA 30031
(404) 292-1551
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia WATSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia WATSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Virginia WATSON Obituary
WATSON, Virginia Virginia Watson (Walker), aged 101, passed peacefully in her sleep on March 29, 2019. Virginia is survived by her 3 children: Harriett Gravely (Mike, dec.); M.A. Watson, Jr. (Ruth); William W. Watson, M.D. (Tish); 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 2 great great-grandchildren. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Milton A. Watson. A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home (2773 N. Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033). A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 3:00 pm at Floral Hills Memory Gardens (3000 Lawrenceville HWY, Tucker, GA 30084) {meet at cemetery}. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a in memory of Virginia.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A. S. Turner & Sons
Download Now