|
|
WATSON, Virginia Virginia Watson (Walker), aged 101, passed peacefully in her sleep on March 29, 2019. Virginia is survived by her 3 children: Harriett Gravely (Mike, dec.); M.A. Watson, Jr. (Ruth); William W. Watson, M.D. (Tish); 8 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and 2 great great-grandchildren. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Milton A. Watson. A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019, from 12:30 pm to 2:30 pm at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home (2773 N. Decatur Rd, Decatur, GA 30033). A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 4, 2019, at 3:00 pm at Floral Hills Memory Gardens (3000 Lawrenceville HWY, Tucker, GA 30084) {meet at cemetery}. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a in memory of Virginia.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 31, 2019