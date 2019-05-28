WATSON, Virginia Virginia Scott Watson died May 24, 2019, in Falls Church, VA. Virginia was born to Sam and Pauline Dunton Scott on December 17, 1923, in Cobb County, GA. She graduated from Fulton High School in 1939, where she was the recipient of the Atlanta Journal Cup for Best All-Round Student. She was predeceased by Francis Marion Watson, husband of sixty-seven years, son Scott Francis Watson, son-in-law The Rev. Hendree Harrison, and grandson Harrison Keys. She is survived by her daughters Carol Watson Harrison, of Roswell, GA, and Laura Watson Keys (John), of Atlanta, GA; her son John Dunton Watson (Carolyn) of Silver Spring, MD; grandchildren Laura Harrison Salsich (Roy), of Smyrna, GA; Virginia Scott Harrison, of Atlanta, GA; Hendree Harrison (Kristin), of Lexington, KY; Todd Harrison (Becky), of Jasper, GA; Elizabeth Marshall Keys, of Arlington, VA; Sarah Scott Keys, of Atlanta, GA; Kristen McCurdy (Nathan), of Baltimore, MD; William Watson, of Silver Spring, MD; and great-grandchildren Laura Kate Sinyard, of Broadus, MT, and Miller Sinyard, of Kennesaw, GA; and Grace and Mary Harrison, of Lexington, KY. Virginia and Frank shared a strong faith and were active in their church and community wherever his career in the military took them and they made friendships that lasted throughout their long lives. Virginia delighted in entertaining and filled her home with family, friends, flowers that she grew, and good home-cooked food for all of her ninety-five years. She was also a mentor for the C.S. Lewis Institute, through which she formed many strong bonds. One of Virginia's stated goals was to be a life-long learner and to that end she enthusiastically started taking drawing classes at ninety-two. Her granddaughter Elizabeth, who shared Virginia's birthday, said it best when she said that her grandmother didn't just live the length of her life, but also the width. Her memorial service will be June 1, 11 am, at The Falls Church Anglican, with interment with Frank at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the memorial fund at The Falls Church Anglican designated "In Memory of Virginia Scott Watson" for use in causes close to her heart . Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 28, 2019