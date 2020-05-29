WORTHINGTON (STALNAKER), Virginia Virginia Stalnaker Worthington, age 91, passed away May 22, 2020 in Marietta, GA. She was born in Tallassee, AL, to parents Mary Ozella McGarr Stalnaker and Marion Baxter Porter Stalnaker. She met Billy Earl "B.E." Worthington, from nearby Opelika, AL, and they married on Christmas Day in 1953. They moved to Montgomery, AL and later settled in Dunwoody, GA. She worked as an X-Ray technician at Jackson Hospital in Montgomery, and later at Ponce de Leon Infirmary in Atlanta. When B.E. started his own commercial roofing company in 1971, it was her idea to call it Diamond Roofing Company. She worked in the office to help the family business for many years, and her daughter and son-in-law continue to run the company today following her husband's retirement in the 1990s. Virginia was devoted to her immediate and extended family. She looked forward to regular gatherings with her Alabama relatives, and she opened her home for many family holidays from annual Christmas Eve parties to Easter Egg hunts in the backyard for her eight grandchildren. She delighted in writing poetry, which she found both spiritual and relaxing. She was a faithful member at Dunwoody Baptist Church for many years and later also at Sandy Springs United Methodist Church. Virginia was preceded in death by her loving husband, B.E. Worthington, son Bruce Earl Worthington, daughter Lisa Worthington Towns, and siblings Elvis Stalnaker, Horace Stalnaker, June Moore, Joyce Rhodes and Ray Stalnaker. She is survived by daughter Sharon Worthington Mossige (Dave), grandchildren Jessica Ramsey (Bern), Rachael Medina (Jourdain), Patrick Hansel, Lindsay Worthington, Baxter Worthington, Michael Towns, Branden Towns, and Charles Towns, and five great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be announced for a future date.



