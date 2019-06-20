Services
Vivian BROWN Obituary
BROWN, Vivian C. Vivian C. Brown, age 88, of Lilburn, Georgia, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. A private family service was held on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Eternal Hills Funeral Home, 3594 Stone Mountain Highway in Snellville. Reverend Jon Huggins officiated the service and music was performed by Reverend Justin Wyatt. Vivian is preceded in death by her husband, Richard C. Brown. She is survived by her children Carol B. Hoffman (George) of Johns Creek, and Richard S. Brown (Ellen) of Loganville and her grandchildren Lisa Huggins and Christy Wyatt and 9 great grandchildren. Proverbs 31 describes her well when it says, "A woman who fears the Lord is to be praised and her children arise and call her blessed."
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 20, 2019
