Vivian Cantrell
CANTRELL (GRANT), Vivian

Vivian Grant Cantrell, age 73, of Milton, passed peacefully at her home on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Vivian was born March 18, 1947 to the late Noah Bishop and Alice Margaret Turner Grant. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Roy and Larry Grant. Vivian was born and raised in Brookhaven, GA where she attended and graduated from Cross Keys High School. Vivian worked many jobs prior to working for and retiring from the City of Alpharetta Finance Department. She and her husband Kenneth Cantrell married in 1998.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Kenneth Cantrell; her daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Jim Jacobi; granddaughters, Sarah, Katie and Emily Jacobi; stepdaughters, Carli Cantrell and Missy Wilford; step-granddaughter, Maddy Wilford; step-grandsons, John, Jacob and Conner Wilford; brother, Ralph Grant; sister, Mary Overstreet. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Those wishing to may make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org





Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
12050 Crabapple Road
Roswell, GA 30075
(770) 645-1414
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc.
