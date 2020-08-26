1/
Vivian Halliday
HALLIDAY (TALBIRD), Vivian It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Vivian Talbird Halliday of Atlanta, GA on August 23, 2020, at the age of 82 years. Vivian was born in Macon, GA and was raised in Fernandina Beach, FL. Despite living in the northeast most of her adult life, she never lost her southern drawl and charm. She was an avid gardener, cook and collector, and absolutely loved the many cats she cared for over the years. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Katherine Halliday Langan and Mary Halliday Shaw, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many other family and friends. Vivian was predeceased by Joseph William Halliday, her loving husband of 55 years, her brother, Joseph Brandon Talbird, and her parents, Joseph Brandon Talbird and Lucille Howell Ross. A small memorial service for family and close friends will be held on Sunday, August 30, at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA, where she will be laid to rest alongside her husband Joe. Memorial donations can be made in Vivian's name to the Atlanta Humane Society, 981 Howell Mill Rd., Atlanta, GA, 30318. The family wishes to send a special thanks to the staff at Fountain View Center for their care and compassion in Vivian's final months.

Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 26, 2020.
