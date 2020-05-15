|
|
HEAD, Vivian Vivian Shirley Head, a longtime resident of Atlanta, passed away peacefully May 13, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones. Ms. Head was born in Cherokee County Georgia. She was preceded in death by her parents Albert N. and Lemma C. Shirley, her brother Bert Shirley and her sister Jane C. Askew (Wayne). She is survived by her sister, Lucille Shirley; three children: Rev. Vicki H. Smith (Larry) of Atlanta, Ricki Head Williams (J.D.) of Rock Hill, SC, , Keith Everett Head (Angel) of Snellville, GA; six grandchildren: Brandon Smith (Laurie), Hunter Smith, John Williams, Mark Williams, Chelsie Cheeseborough (Craig), Keith A. Head (Nicole), Angie Rosen (Michael), Curtis Mickle (Patricia); and nine great-grandchildren. Ms Head worked for more than 40 years as a nurse and as a medical office manager for private practices. She loved nursing, and her patients and doctors loved her. After 15 years in retirement, she was still exchanging phone calls and cards with patients and the doctors with whom she worked. She loved family gatherings, children of all ages, working in her yard, spending time with friends and shopping estate sales. A private graveside service officiated by Rev. Kathy Morris will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery on Saturday, May 16. In lieu of flowers, gifts in Ms. Head's memory may be made to Goizueta Alzheimer's Disease Research Center (1762 Clifton Road NE, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322), Wesley Woods (1817 Clifton Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329) or Miracle Park (The York Disabilities Foundation; PO Box 37021, Rock Hill, SC 29732). For further information please contact Parrot Funeral Home (770.964.4800).
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 15, 2020