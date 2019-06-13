|
MADDOX, Vivian E. Celebration of Life services for Vivian Maddox age 76, will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Saint Philip AME Church 240 Candler Rd SE Atlanta, GA 30317. Rev. William D. Watley, Ph.D., Senior Pastor. Mrs. Maddox will lie in-state at 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service. Final Resting place Lincoln Cemetery 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd NW Atlanta, GA 30314. Visitation will be held on THURSDAY, June 13, 2019 from 10:00 A.M.-8:00 P.M. with a family hour from 7:00 PM-8:00 P.M. at our SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL. Memories of Mrs. Maddox will be cherished by her loving family and friends Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on June 13, 2019