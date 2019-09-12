|
|
MIDDLETON (SCOTT), Vivian Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Vivian Scott Middleton will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Cascade United Methodist Church, 3144 Cascade Rd. S.W., Atlanta, GA 30311. Rev. Dr. Kevin R. Murriel, Officiating. Viewing today at Funeral Home from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Omega Service on Friday at 9:30 AM at church. She is survived by husband Philip Govan Middleton, children; Phyllis Middleton Jackson, Myron Scott Middleton and Dorothy Middleton who preceded her in death. Six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Entombment Southview Cemetery. For further information, please contact Smith, Dennis-Smith Funeral Home, 3047 Campbellton Rd. S.W., Atlanta, GA 30311. 404-349-2400 www.smithdennissmithfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 12, 2019