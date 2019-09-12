Services
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Dennis-Smith Funeral Home
3047 Campbellton Rd. S.W.
Atlanta, GA
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:30 AM
Cascade United Methodist Church
3144 Cascade Rd. S.W.
Atlanta, GA
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Cascade United Methodist Church
3144 Cascade Rd. S.W.
Atlanta, GA
Vivian Middleton Obituary
MIDDLETON (SCOTT), Vivian Celebration of Life Services for Mrs. Vivian Scott Middleton will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Cascade United Methodist Church, 3144 Cascade Rd. S.W., Atlanta, GA 30311. Rev. Dr. Kevin R. Murriel, Officiating. Viewing today at Funeral Home from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Omega Service on Friday at 9:30 AM at church. She is survived by husband Philip Govan Middleton, children; Phyllis Middleton Jackson, Myron Scott Middleton and Dorothy Middleton who preceded her in death. Six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Entombment Southview Cemetery. For further information, please contact Smith, Dennis-Smith Funeral Home, 3047 Campbellton Rd. S.W., Atlanta, GA 30311. 404-349-2400 www.smithdennissmithfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sept. 12, 2019
