ROLLINS, Vivien Evauna Vivien Evauna Rollins, age 93, of Atlanta, GA, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at her residence. Vivien was a native of Johnson City, TN, where she lived until moving to Atlanta in the mid 50's with her young son Ray. She was a daughter of the late Arthur and Rena Hathaway Street. Vivien loved her family. Her son Ray and her granddaughter Alison were her pride and joy. Vivien retired from The Atlanta Journal Constitution in 1982, where she was District Manager and was in charge of newspaper routes and deliveries. There she held Lewis Grizzard in highest esteem as her mentor and friend. Vivien enjoyed playing basketball and spending time with her grandparents as a child, was great with numbers and loved math. She loved to travel in her motorhome with her favorite dog named "Snoopy," by her side. Some of the places they traveled to included Stone Mountain and Helen, GA, Cherokee and Asheville, NC, Las Vegas, NV, and multiple locations in Florida. Vivien loved to sleep in, enjoyed her cookies, coffee, and newspaper leisurely every morning, and especially got a kick out of the "funnies" as she called them (the comics). In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Raymond Paul Rollins, III, two brothers, Billy Dean Street and Arthur Street, Jr. Vivien is survived by her granddaughter, Alison Rollins Varson and husband Andrew, of Auburn, KY, one brother, Jerry Street and wife Jean, of Lithia Springs, GA, two sisters, Doris Jackson, of Douglasville, GA and Jo Ann Williams Hiatt, of Simpsonville, SC, daughter-in-law, Patrice Zimbric, of Franklin, KY, daughter-in-law, Clare Coyne, of Roswell, GA, several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, loving caregivers and longtime friends. The graveside funeral service was held Monday, Feb. 3, at 1 PM, at Monte Vista Memorial Park, with Josh Thornhill, Minister, officiating. Those planning to attend are to meet at the funeral home by 12:30 PM Monday to proceed to the cemetery. The family requests that in-lieu-of flowers, memorials be made in Vivien's name to your local . Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave., Johnson City, TN 37601, is serving the Rollins family. (423-928-6111)
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Feb. 4, 2020