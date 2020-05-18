|
GREEN, Vivian Vivian Juanita Bell Green of Mableton, GA, passed away peacefully at home at the age of 93 on May 15, 2020 with full conviction that she was going to join our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Vivian was born in Madison, GA at her maternal grandparents' farmhouse on December 30, 1926. She was the eldest daughter of Mary Ella Craig and Lawrence Hubert Bell in a family of eleven children and grew up in the Center Hill community of Atlanta. Vivian graduated from West Fulton High School in 1944 and attended Marsh Business College. She met her husband, Fred Thomas Green, Jr., at West Fulton High School, and they were married on March 1, 1947 after he returned from serving in the Army Air Forces in the Philippines during WWII. Vivian worked for Prudential Insurance Company, Royal-Globe Insurance Company, Financial Service Corporation, and retired from the Equitable Real Estate Company. She also worked in admissions at Holy Family Hospital in Atlanta, GA. It was there that she befriended Martin Luther King, Sr. They would often have lunch together, and she developed a profound respect for him. As an active member of her community, Vivian was a Sunday School teacher at Center Hill Baptist Church, West Manor Baptist Church, and the Girls Detention Center in Adamsville, GA. She also served on the Cobb County Juvenile Court citizens review panel to help find loving homes for foster children and served as the P.T.A. president of West Manor Elementary School. Later, Vivian and Fred became members of First Baptist Church Powder Springs. They also enjoyed being members of the Georgia Power Ambassadors. Vivian was preceded in death by brothers, Thomas Bell, Robert Bell, Truman Bell, and sister, Dorothy Fay Bell. She is survived by her husband of 73 years, Fred T. Green, Jr.; daughters, Alicia Ellison of Acworth, Lauren Gombolay (Craig) of Atlanta, and Joanee Hunter (Kent) of Powder Springs; brothers, William Bell (Marie), Howell Bell (Sandy), Doug Bell; sisters, Harriett Harrell, Joyce McWaters, and Jane Rainwater (Roger); grandchildren, Haley Hunter White (Craig), Klint Hunter, Luke Hunter (Laci), Matthew Gombolay (Grace), Alli Gombolay, and Callie Ellison; and great-grandchildren, Jack Tuggle, Colton White, Mckenley White, and Elijah Gombolay. Vivian will be remembered for her devout faith, generous smile, passion for life, sense of humor, love for her family, and unrivaled ability to always keep a positive outlook. Vivian loved and was loved. She embodied joy and grace, and her life was well lived. Even after 73 years of marriage, she adored her husband, Fred, and would warmly hold his hand in contentment. A family graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 3:00 pm at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA with Pastor Alan Davis officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church Powder Springs, 4330 North Avenue, Powder Springs, GA 30127. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 3:00-6:00 pm at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home, Austell (770) 944-2900, www.davisstruempf.com.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 18, 2020