|
|
BLOODWORTH, Vondetta A. "Pollie" Celebration of Life for Mrs. Vondetta A. "Pollie" Bloodworth of College Park, GA will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020, 11 AM, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5755 Mallory Road, College Park, GA 30349. Pastor Nelson B. Dean officiating and eulogist. Entombment following the service. Mrs. Bloodworth is preceded in death by her husband, James "Big Blood" Bloodworth, her parents and two siblings. She leaves to continue her legacy, devoted children, AlMicah, Jaquida and Katrina, granddaughter, Sierra, siblings, Barnett Adams, Sr., Betty Daniel, Margaret Jones, Derrick Strickland, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends. A viewing will be held today from 2 PM 8 PM in our Chapel. Family and friends are asked to assemble, on the day of service at Forest Lawn at 10:30 AM. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 827 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 26, 2020