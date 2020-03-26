Resources
More Obituaries for Vondetta Bloodworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vondetta Bloodworth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vondetta Bloodworth Obituary
BLOODWORTH, Vondetta A. "Pollie" Celebration of Life for Mrs. Vondetta A. "Pollie" Bloodworth of College Park, GA will be held on Friday, March 27, 2020, 11 AM, at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, 5755 Mallory Road, College Park, GA 30349. Pastor Nelson B. Dean officiating and eulogist. Entombment following the service. Mrs. Bloodworth is preceded in death by her husband, James "Big Blood" Bloodworth, her parents and two siblings. She leaves to continue her legacy, devoted children, AlMicah, Jaquida and Katrina, granddaughter, Sierra, siblings, Barnett Adams, Sr., Betty Daniel, Margaret Jones, Derrick Strickland, in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends. A viewing will be held today from 2 PM 8 PM in our Chapel. Family and friends are asked to assemble, on the day of service at Forest Lawn at 10:30 AM. Pollard & Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 827 Pollard Blvd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vondetta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -