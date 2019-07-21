WILKINSON, W. Lamar W. Lamar Wilkinson, 90, of Mars, PA, formerly of Snellville, GA, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 while under the care of Paramount Senior Living in Seven Fields, PA, after a long battle with cancer. Born May 26, 1929 in Decatur, GA, he was the son of the late Willis "Berry" Wilkinson and Estelle Harris Wilkinson. After Lamar proudly served in the U.S. Army in the early 1950's, he began his career in sales at J.M. Tull, Atlanta, GA, and later joined Marmon Keystone, Butler, PA, in 1966, (then known as Keystone Pipe & Supply), retiring as President in 1989. He enjoyed family gatherings, sidewalk chats with the neighbors, and the sunsets at Panama City beach. Above all, Lamar was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather who will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 65 years, Sara Cleland Wilkinson; his son, Alan (Jean) Wilkinson of Mars; his three grandchildren, Wesley (Tanya) Wilkinson of Chicora, PA, Whitney (Joe) Anderson of Quakertown, PA, and Shelby Wilkinson of Philadelphia, PA; his four great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Brady Wilkinson, and Jackson and Julia Anderson; a sister, Dorothy McElroy; a sister-in-law, Anita Wilkinson; his other very special family members, Linda (Tony) Breedlove, Bobby Cleland, James Howard and Charles Moon, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to his parents, Lamar was preceded in death by four siblings, Leon Wilkinson, Virginia Knight, Christine Harrell and Margie Thompson. A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 5 P.M. to 7 P.M. at the Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Svcs., Inc., 130 Wisconsin Ave./ P.O. Box 2155, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. A Memorial Service will be held in Atlanta, GA, at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to your . Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Lamar's family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 21, 2019