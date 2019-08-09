|
SHUFORD, Wade Henry Wade Henry Shuford passed away at his home at Lenbrook on July 27, 2019. Henry was born March 2, 1925 in Conover, North Carolina. He attended Culver Military Academy. At age 16, Henry began a pre-med program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He attended the University of Rochester, New York School of Medicine. His internship in Radiology was at the University of Virginia. Henry married Nancy Margaret Haslam of Providence, Rhode Island on April 17, 1950. Henry did his residency at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis. He was a First Lieutenant in the Medical Corps at Camp Kilmer. He became Professor of Radiology at Duke Hospital, and in 1957 moved to Atlanta to be on the faculty at Emory University, teaching at Grady Memorial Hospital, specializing in Cardiothoracic and Vascular Imaging. When asked about his greatest achievement, Henry replied, "family". For the past 33 years, he took the entire family on a beach trip, leading to the formation of lasting relationships of family members across the country. Henry is survived by Nancy, beloved wife of 69 years, five children, David and wife Helena of Atlanta, Louise Shuford Rak and husband Joseph of Dennis, Massachusetts. Billy and wife Leslie of Atlanta, Jamie and wife Emily of Mountain Brook, Alabama, Robert and wife Margot of Atlanta, ten grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one predeceased great-grandson. The family thanks the staff at Lenbrook, Live Oak Caregivers, and Longleaf Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to the . A memorial celebration will be held at St. Philip's Cathedral at 2 PM on Friday, August 16, 2019. For the full obituary, see: https://www.hmpattersonoglethorpe.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Aug. 9, 2019