KNIGHT, Walker Walker Knight, founding editor of Baptists Today and former editor of the Southern Baptist Home Missions Board magazine Missions USA, passed December 1 while under hospice care at the Sunrise Retirement Home in Decatur, GA. He was 95. Services will be held at 2 PM, Dec. 14, at Oakhurst Baptist Church in Decatur, where Knight was a member for 60 years. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to the Oakhurst Recovery Program, 232 East Lake Drive, Decatur, GA 30030. After nearly 34 years in denominational journalism, Knight retired early to pursue his longtime dream of establishing an independent Southern Baptist newspaper, Baptists Today. Working for half the salary, he achieved that goal as a mission project of Oakhurst Baptist. The first issue was published in April 1983. Emmanuel McCall, an African-American minister who served on the executive staff of the Home Mission Board from 1968 until 1991, described Baptists Today as "perhaps the most effective communication piece that caused Southern Baptists to become more open and sensitive to racial reconciliation." The publication continues today with the same mission, under the name Nurturing Faith Journal & Bible Studies. Walker was preceded by his wife Nell and is survived by his children, Walker Leigh Knight, Jr. and husband Judson McDonald of Denver, CO; Kenneth Knight and wife Monika of Cleveland, GA; Nelda Coats and husband Chaz of Oriental, NC; Jill Knight of Arden, NC; grandchildren Tom Knight and wife Cassi of Cumming, GA; Shawn Knight and wife Jen of Jonesboro, GA; Chandler Coats of Alpharetta, GA; and Zach Howell of Raleigh, NC. Also surviving are Walker's siblings, Cooksey Bennett Knight of Henderson, KY; Mary Ruth Gardner and husband Norman of Bonita Springs, FL; Hiram Knight and wife Barbara of Zion, KY; Jane Mahler of Warner Robins, GA; and James Knight and wife Sue of Henderson, KY.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Dec. 6, 2019