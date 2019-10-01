|
BUTTERFIELD, Wally Duane Wally Duane Butterfield, age 65, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Wally was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on October 22, 1954 to Don and Miriam Butterfield. He was raised in Osceola, Iowa. He attended Southwestern Community College in Iowa for two years then completed his degree in Industrial Engineering at Iowa State University. After graduation, Wally was hired by UPS in Des Moines, IA in 1976. During his career, he moved to Omaha, NE and then to the UPS headquarters in Atlanta, GA. Wally was held in high esteem by his colleagues. He retired in 2009 after 34 years at UPS. In 1979, Wally married Sandra Van Maanen and had two children, Andrew and Ashley. He enjoyed golfing, biking, walking and making people laugh. Wally was preceded in death by his father, Don Butterfield. He was survived by his wife, Sandra and his son, Andrew, and his daughter, Ashley; his mother, Miriam Butterfield; his sister, Toni Woods and her son, Jason and family; and his sister and brother-in-law, Jill and Ernie Backerman. A memorial celebration will be held at Wally's home on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 between 4:00pm-7:00pm with a eulogy at 6:00pm. Donations can be made to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at www.theaftd.org.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 1, 2019