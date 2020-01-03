Services
South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., SOUTH DEKALB
Decatur, GA 30034
(404) 241-5656
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Banks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deacon Walter Banks Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deacon Walter Banks Sr. Obituary
BANKS, Sr., Deacon Walter Celebration of life service for Deacon Walter Banks, Sr. will be held at 11 AM Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Welcome Friend Baptist Church, 3198 Bouldercrest Rd., Ellenwood, GA 30294. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10 AM-8 PM, SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL. Final resting place Hillandale Memorial Gardens, 6201 Hillandale Drive, Lithonia, GA 30058. Memories of Deacon Banks will be cherished by his loving family and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 4347 Flat shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034, (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of South DeKalb Chapel - Decatur
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -