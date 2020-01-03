|
BANKS, Sr., Deacon Walter Celebration of life service for Deacon Walter Banks, Sr. will be held at 11 AM Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Welcome Friend Baptist Church, 3198 Bouldercrest Rd., Ellenwood, GA 30294. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 10 AM-8 PM, SOUTH DEKALB CHAPEL. Final resting place Hillandale Memorial Gardens, 6201 Hillandale Drive, Lithonia, GA 30058. Memories of Deacon Banks will be cherished by his loving family and friends. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 4347 Flat shoals Pkwy., Decatur, GA 30034, (404) 241-5656.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jan. 3, 2020