Services
Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home
1163 Reynolds Street
Covington, GA 30015
(770) 786-6177
Resources
Walter BELCHER

Walter BELCHER Obituary
BELCHER, Walter Mr. Walter Micheal Belcher, son of Mr. & Mrs. Clinton W. (Mary Elizabeth (Penny) Belcher of Covington, GA entered eternal rest on July 24, 2019. Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at Covington First United Methodist Church, 1113 Conyers St. SW Covington, GA 30014, Rev. Dr. Doug Gilreath, Pastor, Reverend Charlie Williams, Eulogist, assisted by others. Interment, Sims Chapel Baptist Church. The remains will lie in-state at the church from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of service. He leaves a host of other relatives and friends. Family and friends will assemble at 6112 Hudson St. Covington, GA 30014 at 10:00 A.M. Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Inc. 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on July 29, 2019
