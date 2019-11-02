|
CHADWICK, Walter E. "Chad" Walter E. "Chad" Chadwick, 73 of Decatur, GA went home to his Savior on Thursday, October 31, 2019. Beloved by all who knew him, he had a generous, energetic and happy spirit. Born and raised in Decatur, he was a football legend at Decatur High School and the University of Tennessee, where in 1967, he helped lead the Volunteers to the SEC Championship and an Orange Bowl invitation. He was the leading scorer for the SEC, but is best known for his left handed, halfback touchdown passes (Alabama and Mississipi). Walter was also known for his celebratory antics of throwing the ball into the stands following his touchdowns. His legacy continues to be remembered throughout the Tennessee Football Program, where the Running Back Meeting Room is named in his honor. Although Walter suffered a traumatic brain injury from an auto accident in 1971, he never lost his hope and joy for life. His determination and spirit were easily apparent to anyone who ever met him. Preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Eleanor Chadwick and nephews, Josh and Kurt Chadwick, Walter is survived by sons, March Chadwick of New York City, NY and John Chadwick of Knoxville, TN; brothers, Donald (Gaelyn), Dennis (Janet) and Alan (Lisa) Chadwick; nephews, Seth and Ian; nieces, Jodi, Kym, Greyson, Kelsey and Kendall; and numerous other family and friends. Celebration of Life services will be held for Walter on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11:00 am in the chapel of A.S. Turner & Sons. Burial will follow at Decatur Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shepherd Center for Spinal Cord & Brain Injury Rehabilitation (www.shepherd.org). The family will receive friends on Sunday, Nov. 3rd from 3 5 pm at A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home, Decatur.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Nov. 2, 2019