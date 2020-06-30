Walter Dodd

DODD, Sr., Walter Perry Mr. Walter Perry Dodd, Sr., age 99, of Cleveland, GA, formerly of Sandy Springs, GA, went to be with our Lord Jesus on Friday, June 26, 2020. His radiant smile and joyful heart will truly be missed by all. Walt was born in Hopewell, VA. He married his beautiful wife, Mary Parker Dodd, right before WWII. Walt was the Executive Vice President for Pacific Indemnity Insurance Company in Atlanta, GA, which merged with Chubb Insurance. He then joined Gulf Insurance as the SE Regional Head and managed the Atlanta office. Walt and his bride happily lived an epic love story with their marriage of over 75 years. Walt had always been a member of the Baptist Church. Walt was predeceased by his lovely wife Mary Parker Dodd, daughter Deborah Dodd Jameson, and granddaughters Laura Eagles and Michelle Allen. Walt is survived by his loving children, Cheryl Dodd Counts (Leonard) of Marietta, GA, Walter P. Dodd, Jr. (Jaki) of Cleveland, GA, Donna Dodd Williams (Glenn) of Cleveland, GA, Judy Dodd Allen (John) of Roswell, GA, his grandchildren, Thomas Counts (Susan) of Hinsdale, IL, Jeffrey Lewis (Amy) of Marietta, GA, Jennifer Butler of Brookhaven, GA, Josh Jameson of Norcross, GA, Blake Dodd and Zac Dodd of Cleveland, GA, Cathryn Allen of Roswell, GA, and his great-grandchildren, Brandon Counts and Ryan Counts of Hinsdale, IL, Caitlin Butler of Brookhaven, GA, Jackson Lewis, Hope Lewis, and Hampton Lewis of Marietta, GA. The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 12 PM until 1 PM. with a Celebration of Life Service to be held at 1 PM, at Sandy Springs Chapel. Entombment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park. Barrett Funeral Home Cleveland, GA and Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, GA are in charge of arrangments.