Walter Chadwick, a former all-state football player at Decatur High who starred on Tennessee's 1967 SEC championship team that played in the Orange Bowl, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. He was 73.
Celebration of Life services will be held for Walter Chadwick on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 11 am in the chapel of A.S. Turner & Sons. Burial will follow at Decatur Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shepherd Center for Spinal Cord & Brain Injury Rehabilitation (www.shepherd.org). The family will receive friends on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 3-5 pm at A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home, Decatur.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Oct. 31, 2019