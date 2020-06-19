Walter Gooden
GOODEN, Walter James Celebration of Life for Mr. Walter James Gooden will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 1 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home. Interment Westview Cemetery. Public viewing today 1 PM 6 PM. Walter James Gooden is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Augustra Price Gooden, and siblings Charlie Gooden, Jr. and Sarah Ann Ringer. He leaves behind to treasure his memory his sons Vernon (Annette), and Randy; daughter Shari; brothers Howard Gooden (Cleveland, OH) and Johnny Gooden (Fayetteville, GA); sister Mary Frances Mathews (James Ray) (Fayetteville, GA); brother-in-law Walter Ringer (Fayetteville, GA); sisters-in-law Clara Lamar (Atlanta, GA) and Catherine Price (Atlanta, GA); and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family and friends. Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW, Atlanta, GA 30331. (404) 349-3000.


Published in Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
