|
|
HOPKINS, Walter Hershell Walter Hershell Hopkins, age 87, of Atlanta, GA passed away on April 10, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Walter was born on December 11, 1931 in Wayne County, GA to Lorraine & Alva Hopkins. He graduated from GA Tech with a Bachelor of Science in Structural Engineering. Upon graduation, Walter entered the Air Force & served as base engineer at Templehof Air Force base in Berlin, Germany. In 1969, he formed Walter Hopkins Company & was a leader in the development of the high-density storage business. He was a founding member of the Spacesaver Group. Walter was preceded by his wife, Cathreen, his brother, Alexander M Hopkins, & his grandson, Joseph H Hopkins. He leaves his children, Walter C Hopkins, James H Hopkins, Hedwig L Vinton & Gregory C Hopkins. A graveside service is scheduled for Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mt. Vernon Hwy, Atlanta, GA 30328. A Celebration of Walter's life will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 13, 2019