Walter McCreary

MCCREARY, Walter Hunter 12/20/1944 7/26/2020 Mr. Walter Hunter McCreary, age 75, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, formerly of Atlanta, passed peacefully on July 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by a son, Max Burnette Brown. Walter was born December 20, 1944 in Floyd County, Rome, Georgia, where he also graduated with a B.A. from Shorter College. Walter is survived by his wife of 32 years, Dr. Sammye Burnette-Brown, along with a daughter, Hunter Burnette McCreary of Chattanooga. He is also survived by a sister, Audrey Wimberly. A celebration of life for family and close friends will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that memorial contributions be made to either the Max Brown Library of Scottish Rite Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, or to the Cashiers-Highlands Humane Society. Arrangements are by Cremation Center of Chattanooga, 1345 Hickory Valley Rd. (423) 362-5999.



