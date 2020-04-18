|
MORAWETZ, Walter Karl Walter Karl Morawetz, of Dacula, Georgia, age 85, gained his angel wings Wednesday April 1, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Helene Morawetz. His daughter Evelyn Bradford, her husband Gary and grandchildren Christopher and Ansley, of Loganville, Georgia. His son Carl Morawetz, his wife Linda, and grandchildren Lindsey and Hannah of Lawrenceville, Georgia. His parting has left a void in our lives that will never be filled. He would want us to celebrate his life. To laugh, love, and remember all our wonderful times together. He had a life full of exciting travels and adventures. A loving family and cherished friends. He left us with beautiful memories and his love will continue to be our guide. We say goodbye for now knowing that you are always watching over us.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Apr. 18, 2020