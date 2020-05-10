|
MORGAN, Jr., Walter Walter Herndon Morgan, Jr. was born October 16, 1929 in Atlanta, Georgia. He died on 29th of April 2020. He graduated from Decatur Boys High School and attended The University of Georgia in Athens and the Atlanta Division of the University of Georgia. He served two tours of duty in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was employed by Fireman's Fund Insurance Company which was later acquired by Alliance, where he retired. He is survived by his sister, Patricia Morgan Hingst, husband, Eric and nieces, Diane Mosley, husband, Lanny, Brenda Hingst and nephew, Eric Hingst, Jr., wife, Doris; grandniece, Patricia Baxter and grandnephew, Steven Mosley. A graveside service for the family will be held at a later date. Please visit www.asturner.com to sign his online guestbook.
Published in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on May 10, 2020